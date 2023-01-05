Shopping Alert: CR Says These Dark Chocolates Contain Toxins

The new issue of Consumer Reports is out and there's a shocking story warning consumers against eating certain types of dark chocolate. Believe it or not, some of the brands include abnormally high levels of poisons.

Yes, it's true and what's most shocking is that for the last 20 years we've been told that eating dark chocolate is actually good for you. The problem is, many brands of dark chocolate contain high levels of lead and Cadmium. For the record, we know consumption of lead is bad, but Cadmium is lesser known. Cadmium is a natural substance that's believed to cause cancer.

According to Consumer Reports, the lead and cadmium both enter the cocoa bean naturally through the soil. Some brands of dark chocolate do a very good job making sure the dangerous heavy metals are removed from the final chocolate product. However, many more brands measured by CR are way too high in toxic levels for consumers to be comfortable.

"For 23 of the bars, eating just an ounce a day would put an adult over a level that public health authorities and CR’s experts say may be harmful for at least one of those heavy metals. Five of the bars were above those levels for both cadmium and lead," according to CR.

Consumer Reports adds that, "consistent, long-term exposure to even small amounts of heavy metals can lead to a variety of health problems. The danger is greatest for pregnant people and young children because the metals can cause developmental problems, affect brain development, and lead to lower IQ, says Tunde Akinleye, the CR food safety researcher who led this testing project."

Dangerous brands include Trader Joe's, Dove, Hershey's, Lindt, and Ghirardelli ae among the 23 bars tested with dangerous levels of heavy metals. However, there are plenty of brands that offer safe options to consume the healthier dark chocolate.

Get the complete Consumer Reports list here.

