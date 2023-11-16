Don’t Miss This Magical Festival of Trees in Central New York This Weekend

A breathtakingly beautiful celebration, hailed as the area's premiere holiday event, returns with festive vengeance this year.

The Grand Christmas Tree "Extravaganza"

The opulent and magical Ziyara Shriner's Utica FEZtival of Trees kicks off this Saturday, November 18, and is guaranteed to get you into the holiday spirit. In fact, this event is widely regarded as the area's official start to the holiday season.

484325949 Photo Credit - Stockphoto24/Thinkstock loading...

A multitude of area families, businesses, and organizations have come together to donate beautifully decorated Christmas trees and gifts that will go on display at the Masonic Care Community in Utica.

Every year, revelers marvel over the unique and decadent decorations.

Doors open at 9 in the morning, where people can check out an assortment of trees and even win the chance to get their holiday shopping done in one fell swoop.

Come visit our wide selection of Basket Raffles and look at all the items that will be available to win! Buy tickets and take a chance to win one, two, or many of the items available, from gift baskets to gas grills to sports memorabilia. Get all of your holiday shopping done here! Win decorated trees and gifts to give for the holidays while supporting a great local organization.

The event is free to attend for both children and adults, but raffle tickets will cost $5 for 25. Each lucky winner "will receive their very own uniquely decorated Christmas tree" and all the wrapped presents beneath them.

Winners will be drawn at the event's completion on Sunday, November 26.

462324455 ehaurylik loading...

Proceeds from this event will benefit the Ziyara Shriners and help them continue assisting the community and the Shriners Hospitals.

The address for the event is 2150 Bleecker Street in Utica.

Get our free mobile app

Longest Christmas Lights Display in the World a Short Drive from CNY Millions travel to Niagara Falls for the Winter Festival of Lights to see the more than 3 million lights and spectacular fireworks displays that run from November 18, 2023, through January 7, 2024. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams