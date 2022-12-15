Don’t Be Fooled by The Looks…This Man is Wanted By Police
Update 12/15/22 11:32 AM-- Police in Oneida say they have apprehended 23-year-old Connor G. Mahoney of Oneida and he is in custody. Mahoney was wanted on a bench warrant from Oneida City Police on burglary charges.
--------original story---------
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. Don't be fooled by his looks and his changes in hair styles. The above photos are of the same person and yes, he's wanted by police in Oneida.
Oneida Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 23-year-old male who is wanted on a Madison County Superior Bench Warrant for Burglary in the 2nd. Police say Connor G. Mahoney is wanted on 2nd degree burglary charges and a bench warrant has been issued for his arrest, according to Sgt. Mike Burgess.
It's unclear of Mahoney's last residence and his hair style and length allows him to alter his look from time to time.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Agency: Oneida City Police Department
Name: Connor G. Mahoney
DOB: 03/27/1999 (23yo)
Descriptors: Caucasian, 5’8, 130 lbs, blond hair, blue eyes
Location: Unknown
Charges: Madison County Superior Court Bench Warrant:
- Burglary 2nd
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Mahoney, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]