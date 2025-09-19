There’s Still Time to Donate to “GiveMV” Fund Drive – Until 9 PM Friday

The Mohawk Valley's largest fundraiser of the year is underway open MV Giving day as sponsored by the Community Foundation and UpMobility and as of noon on Friday, more than $3 million had been raised for local charities.

On a personal note, both me and Tim Reed are urging people to give and hoping that when they do so, they also give to our non-profit, Real Men Get Tested for Cancer. Our 501C3 is run through the Community Foundation and it's made up of just two non-paid staff members - me and Tim! There are absolutely no salaries and no administrative fees and every single penny that comes in goes back out to promote the message, especially to men, that your life can be saved by getting tested for cancer and following the advice of your doctor. Early detection does save lives just like it saved mine and Tims from our bouts with the C word. If you'd like to give to Real Men Get Tested, simply click here. It's tax deductible and from there, you can also give to other local non profits.

It's Mohawk Valley Gives Day!

"Mohawk Valley Gives is a unique and partner-centered 21-hour day of giving to support hundreds of nonprofit organizations serving the Mohawk Valley region. Use the search bar to browse the list of incredible organizations that you may choose to support. The site features a "shopping cart" function, allowing you to add donations to multiple organizations in one simple and easy transaction. Now, let's show EVERYONE that Mohawk Valley Gives!"

As of 12:30 p.m. on Friday, the Abraham House has raised the most money, over $125,000. You can check the current status by clicking here.

If you can give, please do so before 9 p.m. tonight as M&T is offering a special match program.

