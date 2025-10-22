Lyons Falls Man Arrested in New Hartford on Felony Domestic Violence Charges

Police in New Hartford have arrested a Lyons Falls man after a woman came to the lobby of the police department and reported that a man had threatened her while she was inside Walmart on Commercial Drive.

According to New Hartford Police Chief Ron Fontaine, on October 20th, 2025, a victim arrived at the New Hartford Police Department Lobby to report that earlier the same day while she as at Walmart on Commercial Drive she was approached and threatened by a male. The male was later identified as 42-year-old Paul Ramos of Lyons Falls, N.Y., who the victim was previously acquainted with. While investigating, Police determined that there was an active Oneida County Family Court Order of Protection against Ramos prohibiting him from any contact with the victim. This order is stemming from a prior incident between the victim and Ramos.

Police say, during the encounter it was reported that Ramos threatened to physically harm the victim. Officers were able to collect additional evidence from the scene that is related to the incident and then police began a search for Ramos. An arrest warrant was also issued for Ramos by The Town of New Hartford Court.

Early Wednesday morning, October 22, 2025, Ramos was located in Dewitt, N.Y. by the Dewitt Police Department. New Hartford Police Officers were able to take custody of Ramos and he was subsequently processed at the New Hartford Police Department on the warrant and charged with the following:

1)One Count of PL 215.51 - Criminal Contempt in The First Degree, a Felony.

2) One Count of NYS PL 240.72- Aggravated Family Offense, a Misdemeanor.

3) One Count of NYS PL 240.26 - Harassment in The Second Degree, a Violation.

Ramos was taken to Oneida County Jail where he was held for arraignment in Oneida County Centralized Arraignment Court.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New Hartford Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

