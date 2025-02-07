Do You Have One of These Valuable Vinyl “Love” Records?

Mighty John the Record Guy is the foremost authority on vinyl records in America and he went romantic on Valentine's Day with records that have the word "love" in the title, that are worth $100 or more.

John is also giving away the value list of all Beatles and Elvis records, consisting of more than 2,000 titles. All you have to do is watch the short video below and then email Mighty John and tell you you watched the video. He'll email you back the complete list of Elvis and Beatles records and their current value. John's email address is below the video.

You can also purchase John's list of more than 75,000 records and their values for just $24.95 from his website, moneyMusic.com.

Mighty John's Valentine's Day list of valuable records includes the Supremes, The Beatles, Elvis Presley, Jimi Hendrix, and even Motley Crue. The most valuable record on John's list is a love song everybody knows by Elvis that's worth some $16,000, but you'll need the picture sleeve to reach that value. The record alone is worth about $8,000.

(Year) (Label)… (Recording artist)… (Title)……………………….…………..(Worth up to)

1963 Jerden 45…The Kingsmen… “Louie Louie”…………………………………...$250.00

1966 Dunhill LP…Mamas & Papas … “If You Can Believe Your Eyes & Ears

(full view of toilet on cover)………$250.00

(toilet blocked of on cover)……….$30.00

1966 20th Century Fox LP… “The Green Hornet” (soundtrack)……………….$250.00

1971 Brother 45… Beach Boys… “Cool Cool Water”……………………………….$350.00

1979 Quiet Riot 45… Quiet Riot… “Slick Black Cadillac”………………………….$400.00

1960 Laurie LP…Dion & Belmonts… “Presenting Dion & the Belmonts”…$500.00

1963 Jove LP… Ronnie James Dio… “Dio at Domino’s”…………………………..$700.00

1972 RCA 45…Elvis Presley… “Burning Love” (gray label)…………………….…$750.00

(orange label)…………………..$15.00

1966 Pa Go-Go 45… ? & the Mysterians… “96 Tears”……………………………..$800.00

1976 Continuum II 12 inch single… Neil Diamond

“We Wrote a Song Together”……………$2,000.00

BONUS

1978 Eagle 45…Jax Transit Authority… “Life is a Miracle”………………………$6,000.00

1966 Rouser 45…The Butlers… “Because of My Heart”………………………....$7,000.0

Listen to Mighty John the Record Guy on Keeler, Feb 14, 2024

