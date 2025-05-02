Despite a Good Start, the First Week of May Looks Really Wet

The month of May got off to a pretty good start but only if you enjoy rain will you be happy with the five-day forecast, according to Weather Channel Meteorologist Ray Stagich. There could be some potentially heavy thunderstorms Friday afternoon, and then we're in for about 5-days of rain.

Once again, as it's become a trend for the Mohawk Valley, sloppy weather is expected for the weekend. But it's all expected to continue well into next week.

Here's the prediction:

On Friday, we'll be able to enjoy some sun with highs around 75 before thunderstorms move in during the late afternoon. There's a slight risk that some of those storms could be severe. Then, the wet trend seems to latch on to us for the next five days going forward, with rain expected all the way through to Wednesday. While it's still quite early to predict, preliminary forecasts show Mother's Day weekend as partly cloudy with a high in the low to mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday. (Just remember- the forecast will probably change several times before we get to next week).

Here's the Breakdown:

Friday - Some sun, then storms with possible heavy rain in the afternoon. High 74.

Saturday - Rain, 57.

Sunday - Showers, 62.

Monday - Showers, 66.

Tuesday - Rain and Thunder, High 66

Wednesday - Showers, 66.

Thursday - Partly Cloudy, 63

Friday - Partly Cloudy, 66.

Saturday and Mother's Day Sunday - Partly Cloudy, 73

