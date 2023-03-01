Deported Dominican Living In Utica Admits to Selling Cocaine, Faces Up To 20 Years
A man who was living in Utica after sneaking back into the United States now faces up to 20-years behind bars after admitting to selling cocaine.
That's according to the U.S. Attorney's Office who says Jose Campusano is a citizen of the Dominican Republic and was deported from United States back in 2009. At some point afterward, prosecutors say Campusano illegally reentered the country and was living in Utica, NY. While living in the city, Campusano was arrested and has admitted to selling cocaine to another person on at least a half-dozen occasions.
As part of his plea deal, Campusano admitted to the illegal reentry and drugs sales. Not only does he face a maximum of 20-years in prison, but he could face a fine of up to one-million-dollars, along with several years of post release supervision.
The investigation included members of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcements - Enforcement and Removal Operations (ICE-ERO), New York State Police, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, the Onondaga County District Attorney's Office, and officers from the Syracuse and Utica police departments.