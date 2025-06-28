Police Arrest Man in Deerfield Park Alleged Predator Case

A Town of Deerfield Man has been arrested for having sexual contact with an underage male child. The case stems from a June 11, 2025 incident at the Deerfield Wilderness Park on Walker Road in the Town of Deerfield, after reports of an unknown male was subjecting a child under the age of 11, to sexual contact while at the park.

Police arrested 30-year-old Anthony Getti on June 27, 2025 on charges of sexual abuse in the first degree, (a Class D Felony), and endangering the welfare of a child, (a Class A Misdemeanor), according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Derrick O'Meara, who is also the Director of the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center. Getti was remanded to the Oneida County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.

The investigation began on the evening of June 11, 2025, when Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Units responded to the Deerfield Wilderness Park on Walker Road in the Town of Deerfield, for a report of an unknown male subjecting a child under the age of 11, to sexual contact while at the park. The Child Advocacy Center was notified and the case was assigned to Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Mark Chrysler, who is assigned to the Child Advocacy Center.

Child Advocacy Center investigators were also assisted by Oneida County Sheriff’s Office ATV Units, New York State Police K-9 Units, and the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Unit, during the course of this investigation.

The investigation revealed that 30-year-old Getti had allegedly subjected the child to sexual contact while the child was playing in the park on June 11, 2025.

On June 27, 2025, Investigators assigned to the Child Advocacy Center, and to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit, took Getti into custody at his residence in the Town of Deerfield.

Getti was taken to the Sheriff’s Correctional Facility where he was arraigned at CAP Court, and was remanded to the Oneida County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.

An Order of Protection was issued on behalf of the child and services have been offered to the victim by the Child Advocacy Center.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

