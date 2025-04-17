DA Says He’ll Seek to Try Kaitlyn Conley Once Again

Oneida County District Attorney Todd Carville says he has decided to present another case to a Grand Jury against Kaitlyn Conley regarding the poisoning death of her boss, chiropractor Mary Yoder. Conley, who has spent seven years in prison for the manslaughter conviction in the death of Yoder, was released on a technicality back on February 4. If indicted, this would be the third time Conley has had to defend herself in regards to the death of Yoder. The first trial ended in a hung jury and in the second trial, she was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 27 years in state prison. Yoder died on July 22, 2015 and the cause of death was later determined to be Colchicine poisoning.

Carville told WIBX on Thursday morning that for legal reasons, there was very little he could say about the upcoming case. He did say that Executive Administrative Assistant District Attorney Laurie Lisi would present the case to an Oneida County Grand Jury. Carville said he spent a long time contemplating on how to proceed in the Conley case, and he felt Mary Yoder's family deserved justice.

Conley became a key suspect in the Yoder case when searches on her cell phone revealed important evidence that was eventually used against her. However, the use of some of that evidence ultimately became the technical issue that resulted in her conviction being vacated. A New York Appellate Court ruled that while the prosecution had a warrant to obtain Conley's cell phone, it failed to obtain a second warrant to actually retrieve the contents and data on the phone.

Listen to the interview with DA Todd Carville announcing his decision below

Conley's Appellate Court attorney, Mellissa K. Swartz appeared on WIBX's Keeler Show shortly after Conley was set free in February, and said Conley discovered the technicality that actually set her free while she was serving as the prison librarian at Bedford Hills Prison. While Conley's manslaughter conviction was overturned, the Oneida County DA's office under New York State law, retained the right to seek a new indictment and trial. Carville asked the court to keep Conley in prison while the prosecution presented a case to a grand jury for indictment, and Judge Bernadette Clark refused, setting her free after processing on February 5th.

Listen to the interview with Conley's attorney, below.

