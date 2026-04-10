Utica School Custodian Charged After Allegations Involving Student

A Utica man who worked as a custodian at a local middle school is facing charges after State Police say he allegedly made inappropriate advances toward a 13-year-old girl.

Police say 45-year-old Abdiwahab A. Mohamed of Utica was arrested Thursday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. The investigation began in January 2026 after a report was made to the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center involving a juvenile.

Investigators say Mohamed, who was employed at John F. Kennedy Middle School, made unlawful sexual advances toward the girl while on school grounds. The alleged conduct happened during the course of his employment.

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Trooper Jennifer Jiron says the case was developed through interviews and coordination with partner agencies.

A difficult situation, especially given where it allegedly happened.

Mohamed was taken to the Oneida County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

The Utica City School District says it moved quickly once the allegations surfaced. In a statement, the district says it reported the matter to law enforcement and placed Mohamed on administrative leave on January 30, 2026, where he remains.

The investigation is being handled by the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Marcy, working alongside the Child Advocacy Center and the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office. Authorities say the case remains active.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from Utica Police and the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

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