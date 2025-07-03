Help Crime Stoppers Find This Wanted Person of the Week

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's assistance in finding a person wanted locally on burglary charges.

Police are looking for 34-year-old Joshua J. Tanner of Rome, who is currently wanted by the Oneida County Sheriff's Warrants Office, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic.

According to police, Tanner is wanted on one charge of Burglary in the third degree issued from the Oneida County Court. Police in Rome also have a warrants for Tanner's arrest from earlier in the year. There is an Arrest Warrant issued for Tanner and all of the charges stem from a larceny incident that occurred in the month of February of 2025. Tanner has no known address but is believed to be in the Rome area.

MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK

Name: JOSHUA TANNER

White male, 34 years of age

Height: 5”10 / Weight: Approx., 180 pounds

BROWN hair / BROWN Eyes

Warrant/Details

Warrant #1: Bench Warrant

Court: Oneida County Court

Charge: BURG-3:ILLEG ENTRY WITH INTENT / PETIT LARCENY

Warrant #2: Bench Warrant

Court: Oneida County Court

Charge: BURG-3:ILLEG ENTRY WITH INTENT / GRAND LARCENY 3RD DEGREE

Investigators from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Warrant’s Unit are attempting to locate and arrest TANNER. TANNER’s last known address is in the City of Rome. TANNER failed to appear in Oneida County Court on June 30, 2025.

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. The Warrants Unit can also be reached at (315) 223-3580.

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

(Artwork credit: Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers for TSM) (Artwork credit: Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers for TSM) loading...

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

Get our free mobile app

If you have any information about Tanner, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Get our free mobile app

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

See The 10 States With The Highest Tax Burden We can count on two things in life. Death and taxes.

In the state of New York, we can count on those taxes being high. But how high is our tax burden in the Empire State versus other states?

Wallethub recently ranked each of the 50 states based on overall tax burden which they define as "...the proportion of total personal income that residents pay toward state and local taxes." These rankings base that ax burden number on property, income, and sales taxes.

Here are the top 10 states from those rankings, And, yes, no surprise - New York made the list. But are we that bad off? See where New York ranks! Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks Shane Muckey captured stunning pictures of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams