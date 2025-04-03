Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week: Help Police Find This Man
Rome Police and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's assistance in finding a person wanted locally on Grand Larceny charges.
Police are looking for 34-year-old Joshua J. Tanner of Rome, who is currently wanted by the Rome Police Department Warrants Unit on an arrest warrant issued from Rome City Court.
According to police, Tanner is wanted on one charge of Burglary in the third degree issued from the Rome City Court. There is an Arrest Warrant issued for Tanner and all of the charges stem from a larceny incident that occurred in the month of February of 2025. Tanner is also wanted by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department for a separate charge of burglary in the third degree. Tanner has no known address but is believed to be in the Rome area.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Agency: City of Rome Police Department
Name: Joshua J. Tanner
DOB: 02/26/1991 (34 yo)
Descriptors: White Male, 5’10”, 180 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes
Location: LKA in Rome, New York
Charges: 1 count of Burglary in the Third Degree (D Felony)
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. The Warrants Unit can also be reached at (315) 223-3580.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Tanner, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
