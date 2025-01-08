Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week Has 9 Arrest Warrants

Police in Utica are asking for the public's assistance in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week, a Utica man who is wanted on a total of nine different warrants.

Police are looking for 48-year-old Jason Walker (Spratt) whose last known address was 1703 Whitesboro Street in Utica. Police say Walker is wanted on a warrant for Criminal Mischief 4th issued in Utica City Court, and on eight additional warrants associated with various charges, according to Utica Police.

MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK

Agency: Utica City Police Department

Name: Jason Walker (Spratt)

DOB: 6/29/76

LKA: 1703 Whitesboro Street

Race: Black

Gender: Male

Height: 5’ 11”

Weight: 165 lbs.

Warrant: Jason Walker (Spratt) is currently wanted by the Utica Police Department Warrants Unit Criminal Mischief 4th arrest warrant, along with 8 additional warrants. Any information is confidential, and can be forwarded to the Utica Police Department’s Warrants Unit or by submitting an anonymous tip to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

(Artwork credit: Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers for TSM) (Artwork credit: Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers for TSM) loading...

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

Get our free mobile app

If you have any information about Walker, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Get our free mobile app

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks Shane Muckey captured stunning pictures of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Utica Police Officers working Downtown Utica in the 40s and 50’s Utica Police officers were out patrolling Downtown Utica "back in the day" See if you can guess the locations from the 1940's and 1950s. Gallery Credit: Jim Rondenelli

See The 10 States With The Highest Tax Burden We can count on two things in life. Death and taxes.

In the state of New York, we can count on those taxes being high. But how high is our tax burden in the Empire State versus other states?

Wallethub recently ranked each of the 50 states based on overall tax burden which they define as "...the proportion of total personal income that residents pay toward state and local taxes." These rankings base that ax burden number on property, income, and sales taxes.

Here are the top 10 states from those rankings, And, yes, no surprise - New York made the list. But are we that bad off? See where New York ranks! Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff