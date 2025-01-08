Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week Has 9 Arrest Warrants
Police in Utica are asking for the public's assistance in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week, a Utica man who is wanted on a total of nine different warrants.
Police are looking for 48-year-old Jason Walker (Spratt) whose last known address was 1703 Whitesboro Street in Utica. Police say Walker is wanted on a warrant for Criminal Mischief 4th issued in Utica City Court, and on eight additional warrants associated with various charges, according to Utica Police.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Agency: Utica City Police Department
Name: Jason Walker (Spratt)
DOB: 6/29/76
LKA: 1703 Whitesboro Street
Race: Black
Gender: Male
Height: 5’ 11”
Weight: 165 lbs.
Warrant: Jason Walker (Spratt) is currently wanted by the Utica Police Department Warrants Unit Criminal Mischief 4th arrest warrant, along with 8 additional warrants. Any information is confidential, and can be forwarded to the Utica Police Department’s Warrants Unit or by submitting an anonymous tip to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Walker, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Utica Police Officers working Downtown Utica in the 40s and 50’s
Gallery Credit: Jim Rondenelli
See The 10 States With The Highest Tax Burden
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff
Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So.
Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler