Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week – Aug. 3
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Rome Police Department are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week.
Police are look for 24-year-old Lauren L. Langston on two Rome City bench warrants, according to Captain Kevin James of Rome PD.
The first Bench Warrant is for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest. These charges stem from a traffic stop that occurred in May of 2023, James said. The second Bench Warrant is for Obstructing Governmental Administration and Resisting Arrest. These charges stem from an investigation into an abandoned vehicle where Langston allegedly showed up on scene and attempted to prevent the vehicle from being towed from the roadway, back in May of 2023. Langston’s last known address is on Myrtle St. in the City of Rome.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Agency: Rome Police
Lauren L. Langston
26 years old
Height: 5’4”
Weight: 230 lbs.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
If you have any information about Langston, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
