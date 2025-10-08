Help Crime Stoppers Located This Wanted Cassville Man
The UticaCity Police Department and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in locating this week's Wanted Person of the Week, who is wanted on a bench warrant from Utica City Court.
According to Sgt. Charles Goldstein, police are looking for the public's help in locating Richard A. Murphy whose last known address was at 9606 Summit Road in Cassville.
Murphy is currently wanted by the Utica Police Department Warrants Unit for a Burglary 2nd / (dwelling), a felony arrest warrant issued by Utica City Court. Any information is confidential, and can be forwarded to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers, or the Utica Police Department’s Warrants Unit at (315) 223-3580.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Richard A. Murphy
LKA: 9606 Summit Road Cassville, NY 13318
Race: White
Gender: Male
Height: 5’ 9”
Weight: 160
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. The Warrants Unit can also be reached at (315) 223-3580.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Murphy, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
