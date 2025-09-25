Help Crime Stoppers Find This Wanted Person of the Week

The Rome City Police Department and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in locating this week's Wanted Person of the Week, who is wanted on a bench warrant from Rome City Court.

According to Sergeant Scott Hoag of the Rome Police Department,Bunce is wanted on a Bench Warrant of one count of Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree issued from the Rome City Court. This charge is in regards to an alleged Domestic Dispute that occurred in December 2024. Bunce is also wanted on an Arrest Warrant issued from the Rome City Court for one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree. This charge stems from an incident from July 2025 when Bunce was allegedly in possession of stolen merchandise. Bunce has no known address but is believed to be in the Rome or Blossvale area.

MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK

Agency: City of Rome Police Department

Name: Cato L. Bunce

DOB: 08/11/1994 (31 yo)

Descriptors: White Male, 5’08”, 150 lbs, bald, blue eyes

Location: LKA in Blossvale, New York

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. The Warrants Unit can also be reached at (315) 223-3580.

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Bunce, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

