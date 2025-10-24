Watch Utica Comptroller Debate: Mike Cerminaro vs. Frank Meola

Early voting gets underway on Saturday, October 25, 2025, and the race for Utica Comptroller is now heating up. This week, the two candidates vying for the job were a part of an hour-long debate on WIBX's Keeler Show. Longtime government figures in Utica, Republican Mike Cerminaro, is facing-off against Democrat Frank Meola.

Watch the Debate Here.



Business consultant Tim Reed, Jeff Monaski and Bill Keeler served as panelists for the debate, which was informative and civil, for the most part.

One more intense moment was the issue of whether or not the previous administration actually left the new administration with a surplus and whether or not Mayor Galime's decision to raise taxes by nearly double digits was warranted. Cerminaro said the previous Palmieri administration, Democrats, left the city without the proper fund balance and the Mayor had no choice but to raise taxes because there was no other place to cut. Meola disagreed, and touted Palmer's budget surplus - which Cerminaro said never really existed. He called it trick accounting.

Another topic of interest was the AARPA funding that had to specifically be used to better the community through projects. Cerminaro said the money was treated like a Christmas gift, was spent irresponsibly, and now that the money is gone, the city is in financial trouble. Meola said the funding was vetted by the pervious administration.

Early voting begins Saturday, October 25, 2025 and runs through Sunday, November 2.

Click here for the complete early voting schedule with locations.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 4, 2025 from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m..

