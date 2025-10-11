College Football Schedule and Scores for Saturday, Oct. 11th

It's another week of College Football and there's a great deal of "do or die" action going on this weekend.

Let's start with the ACC.

Following a difficult two weeks, Syracuse is 3-and-3 and will host Pittsburgh and if they want to go anywhere this season, they're going to need to turn things around Saturday night. The game is set for 7:30 p.m and can be seen on YouTube TV, Spectrum, and any outlet that carries the ACC Network. You can also watch on Fubo TV and ESPN.

Utica University, following a tough loss to ranked Cortland last week, is hosting Morrisville State on Saturday at noon at Gaetano Stadium. It's Breast Cancer Awareness weekend along with promotion of the Guys Wear Pink program.

Hamilton College (1-3) will host Trinity College on Saturday at 1 pm in Clinton.

Colgate Football is 1-0 in the Patriot League and currently sitting with an overall record of 2 and 3. Colgate football will host the Richmond Spiders on Saturday at 1 pm in Hamilton. Richmond is 0-2 in the Conference and 3-3 overall.

Hartwick (2-3) is at home in Oneonta on Saturday, hosting St. John Fisher University at 1 p.m..

Check back for scores.

