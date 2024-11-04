The crisp, autumnal weather has returned after a glorious, 2-day heatwave.

Central New York broke a few weather temperatures on Thursday, with many cities reporting it to be the hottest Halloween on record.

Rome broke its all-time high record yesterday, recording a whopping 78 degrees. The National Weather Service said the previous record was set in 2019, when the mercury hit 71 degrees.

Now, we're back to reality, with temperatures falling back to the low 50s and high 40s.

Us here in Central New York know very well even these temperatures won't stick around for long and it'll soon feel like winter.

Even though winter doesn't officially start for at least 6 more weeks, it seems other outlets are already thinking about snow, ice, and all things chilly.

New York Named One of Nation's Best Winter Holiday Destinations

A new study from WalletHub is anticipating a large number of Americans will want to travel this winter and determined where they are most likely to visit this year.

The think tank believes tourists will value cost and convenience of travel, likely because inflation continues to be a major drain on American wallets.

Because of this, the website arranged its annual ranking to reflect cities that give visitors the most bang for their buck while being one of the easiest places to reach.

Understandably, New York showed up within the top 5 cities to visit - buoyed by the number of attractions and variety of activities visitors can enjoy once there.

This year, the #1 city to visit was Atlanta, Georgia, with WalletHub giving it high marks for having the most cold-weather related activities and the second-best weather out of its competition.

New York City ranked 2nd best overall, which had the second-highest number of overall attractions and safety ranking out of all 32 comparable cities.

The city was also found to have the cheapest flights from major cities requiring no connections, with flights there being as low as roughly $200. What a steal.

WalletHub also named 3 other New York municipalities among the top 32.

In 27th place was Rochester, while Buffalo finished in 29th place. The Albany-Schenectady area finished in 30th place overall.

You can see the interactive map below:



The website also found that, when comparing all the top performing cities, some were better than others.

For example, when it came to those with the highest travel costs and hassles, Albany ranked the 2nd worst while Buffalo ranked 5th worst.

A similar pattern was found when looking at how much visitors would pay in local costs, with New York claiming 2nd highest while Buffalo ended up in 3rd place.

Interestingly, NYC ranked 2nd best when it came to cities with the highest number of attractions while Albany ranked 4th worst.

The Capital Region also got dinged in the "cold weather activities" category and was found in the top 5 with the fewest offerings.

Do you agree that these 4 cities are some of the best places to visit this winter? Let us know via the station app's chat feature below.

