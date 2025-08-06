Cold Brook Man Arrested After Shooting Incident Involving Dogs

A Cold Brook man has been arrested by New York State Police after two dogs were shot and killed, according to Troopers.

Troopers say, on August 3, 2025, at approximately 7:30 p.m., State Police responded to a report of shots fired on Norway Street in the town of Russia, in Herkimer County.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two dogs from a neighboring residence entered the property of 43-year-old Mark W. Boyce, of Cold Brook, who stated the animals were threatening his goats. Upon investigation, police found one dog deceased at the scene, while the second was injured by gunshot, and then transported to an emergency veterinarian where the animal later succumbed to its injuries.

Under New York State Law, a farmer or livestock owner has the right to shoot a dog that is actively attacking, or chasing livestock. A New Yorker can also shoot a dog in self-defense, according to legal journals. However, in this case,

Troopers say during the incident, Boyce is accused of pointing a rifle at several individuals who were attempting to assist the injured dogs. No injuries to people were reported, however, pointing the gun at people is against the law under most circumstances.

Boyce was arrested for Menacing 2nd degree (Class A Misdemeanor), arraigned in the City of Little Falls Court, and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Russia Court on August 20, 2025, at 6:00 p.m.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Herkimer Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

