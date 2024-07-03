Local businesses across the country are still feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Many are struggling to survive and some never recovered. Unfortunately, one Rome eatery is the latest victim.

Coalyard Charlie's on Depeyster Street in the city originally announced their annual vacation break that began on June 30th and was supposed to last until July 16th. Over the past few days rumors began to swirl on social media that they were not going to come back from vacation. On Wednesday, the rumors were confirmed by the owners on Facebook.

In a post released just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Coalyard Charlie's announced,

It is with an incredibly heavy heart that we announce the closure of Coalyard Charlie's. This difficult decision comes after much consideration and reflection on the challenges we have faced, namely the profound impacts of the pandemic, ongoing labor shortages, and rapidly increasing expenses, including food costs. We have exhausted all options and fought hard to keep our doors open in the aftermath of the pandemic, but unfortunately, these hurdles have proven too large for us to overcome.

Not only did they announce the closure, but they took the time to reflect on the fact that this was a longtime family and community gathering spot filled with memories and great times. The post also read,

We are deeply saddened to say goodbye, but we are grateful for the support we have received from the Rome community all of these years. Your patronage has meant the world to us, and we cannot express enough how much we appreciate each and every one of you.

They also took the time to thank all of their current and former employees and staff. As of Wednesday evening, Google had read "Permanently Closed" and the website appeared to no longer be available to open.

Who will be next? It's unfortunate, but running a small business locally has become tougher and tougher lately. We wish the ownership the best of luck in the future.

