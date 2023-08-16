CNY Woman Arrested For Stealing 8k in Merch From New Hartford Beauty Shop

New Hartford Police have made an arrest in connection with with a series of theft from a local beauty shop in Commercial Drive.

Police say the mid-May incident at Ulta Beauty in Consumer Square resulted in theft of over $8,000 in merchandise. Cops say about a week after the incident, they identified Myunique McQueen of Albany as one of the suspects but say the 20-year-old was being held in a separate case at the Albany County Correctional Facility.

Earlier this week, McQueen was turned over to New Hartford Police and arraigned on a charge of grand larceny in the third degree for the local Ulta theft. Cops also say entered a not guilty plea at arraignment and then released on her own recognizance.

Myunique McQueen - booking photo via New Hartford Police Department Myunique McQueen - booking photo via New Hartford Police Department loading...

NHPD officials added that additional charges are pending against a second suspect in connection with this incident, as well as a second individual allegedly involved in a different theft, also at the New Hartford Ulta shop.

Police plan to release more information in the near future.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

$1.2 Million WNY Home Has Its Own Huge Fishing Pond Check out this million-dollar Western New York home that hit the market, which has its own huge fishing pond.

Michigan's Ugliest Creature: The Fish With Human Teeth

Colorado Fish: Which Ones are Safe to Eat and Which Ones are Not? While Colorado is loaded with lots of different kinds of fish, there are a couple you want to avoid. Be sure to check for any fishing advisories from the state of Colorado before you cast a line just in case you should avoid certain locations. Scroll on to see which fish are safe, which ones are not, and how often you can eat them.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]