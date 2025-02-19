Love it or hate snow: There is one seriously good thing about having so much of it.

While winter lovers are enjoying one of the best snowfall seasons in many years, some spring lovers are starting to become really excited about what's to come.

Those with a green thumb should know that heavy snow is one of the best things to happen for your spring garden.

Whispering Hills Nursery says snow is one of nature's best fertilizers.

"A thick blanket of snow creates a layer of insulation to protect bulbs from the freezes of winter," the report explained, adding that having more on the ground during a super chilly winter will save the bulbs from harm.

Frost can reach a few inches below ground, so plants that sprout in shallow conditions are most at risk.

The snow will also help keep bulbs at a healthy temperature throughout the worst of winter. So, when it melts away as the ground warms, flowers will be ready to activate when spring arrives.

But even if snow happens to arrive as your daffodils and tulips begin to sprout, Whispering Hills said, "The blanket of a late spring snow will provide your newly emerging flowers protection from fluctuating temperatures and late night freezing."

Lastly, snow is also an excellent way to keep the ground hydrated and provide your bulbs healthy access to water.

Around this time last year, a lack of snow had the opposite effect on greenery across Central New York and actually was one of the reasons why the area saw so many winter wildfires.

Having moist soil, the outlet adds, makes it easier for sprouts to break through the dirt. When it's dry, the process becomes much harder and can result in less blooms.

In all, those who spent time in the late summer and fall planting their gardens will truly reap the benefits this year.

As someone who planted enough daffodils to cover a tennis field last year, I am so ready to see the fruits of my labor.

Plus, fans of all the local "pick your own tulip" fields will be sure to have a blast this year.

That all said, while winter is still in high gear - hang in there! Spring is basically guaranteed to be extremely vibrant and gorgeous, so all the suffering we're currently enduring will be all worth it in the end.

