CNY Restaurant You May Not Have Known Was Still Open is Closing Forever

It's hard to tell for sure why so many favorite local restaurants are being forced to close their doors, but another one will bite the dust after this weekend.

Do you remember the iconic food and ambiance of Zebb's Deluxe Bar and Grill? It was that classic style diner on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford serving great food and offering delicious cookies. You remember! Well, like many other restaurants, they closed their doors years ago and now there is a car wash being built where the restaurant once sat.

Did you know there was another Zebb's still open for business? That will only be the case for a couple more days as the eatery has announced a closing after this weekend. The employees of the Mattydale location in the K-Mart Plaze, another blast from the past, were told last Friday that October 13th, 2024 would be their last day, according to Syracuse.com.

Owner Chris Damick tells Syracuse.com,

So many memories have been made here over the years, but the last year has not been easy. We tried to make it work, but we just couldn’t. It was a very tough decision to make.

Certainly hard economic times are possibly to blame, but Damick says he saw a bit of a surge post-COVID. But, one of the biggest battles the Mattydale restaurant has faced is the difficulty for customers to get to him due to the ongoing Interstate 81 construction project. So many historic dining locations across Central New York are closing their doors. One can only hope new restaurants or businesses will come in to fill the void left behind.

