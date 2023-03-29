CNY Pub Owner, Back Roads Tavern, Allegedly Didn’t Pay Sales Tax For Years
A Central New York pub owner is facing tax fraud charges on allegations that he didn't pay state sales taxes for several years.
That's according to the Madison County Sheriff's Deputies who say Douglas Case of Oneida was arrested following a lengthy investigation regarding New York state tax laws. He faces nine felony charges, including one count of grand larceny and eight counts of criminal tax fraud, deputies said.
Case, 49, is the owner of Back Roads Tavern, a bar and restaurant on Canal Road in Canastota, NY.
Investigators with the sheriff's office allege Case failed to file and pay sales taxes for the business over a nearly three-year period from June of 2017 through February of 2020, a release from the Madison County Sheriff's Office said. In all, it is believed total taxes owed are in excess of $68,000.
Case was arraigned on the charges in Town of Lenox Court and released. He's due to answer the charges at a later date.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]
