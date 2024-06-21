A 25-year-search for a beloved Mets hat has come to an end in the most wonderful way - all because of a kind stranger.

Talk about a true Feel Good Friday story.

It's been over 10 years since I officially launched my career in radio at our sister station Live 95.9 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Even though I have long left the station, one of my original listeners let me know last week that they have been quietly been thinking of me.

Around the time the Mets made the World Series in 2015, I shared a pretty personal story about why I love the team so much. Talk about being on an island - the lone Mets fan in a sea of Red Sox lovers ardently rooting for the Royals because they can't stand anything New York. Meaning I really had to prove I was a true fan and wasn't chasing the team for clout.

And how did I do that? By sharing an ultra traumatic story from my childhood!

Long story short, I had a Mets hat I really loved and would wear everywhere - such as taking it to meet Barney the Dinosaur or go on pony rides... to give you an idea of how long I've had it.

Unfortunately for me, I also made it very easy for my classmates to bully me since I was your textbook case of ADHD. I was hyperactive, blurted things out, could not concentrate or finish a complete thought for the life of me, and also failed spectacularly at reading social cues.

Obviously, you know what happens next. In 1999, my 6th grade class went on a week long sleepaway camp known as "Nature's Classroom." We dissected frogs, went on nature hikes, learned that eating Wintergreen Lifesaver Candies in the dark created sparks of light - all that good stuff. Of course, I took my Mets hat along.

When we took a trip to the beach and the chaperone that took us truly didn't care what us screaming 10-and-11-year-olds did. It ultimately led to the kids ganging up on me because they knew they'd get away with it - and it resulted in my hat being destroyed beyond repair.

While what happened was frustrating, we can all agree the counselor in charge was not fit to supervise children. In no way do I blame my classmates.

I relayed that entire sob story about losing my favorite hat and searching since 1999 to find a replacement with zero luck. I also would regularly shout out the Mets with photos of my hat as a not-so-subtle way of asking them to put that print back in circulation.

2024 marked the 25th anniversary of my search and, last week, I received a message from a stranger, which shared a link and the phrase, "I think I found your hat."

Indeed it was!

Nostalgia All Star Sports/eBay Nostalgia All Star Sports/eBay loading...

This radio listener did not want to be publicly thanked for helping me, and was just happy that I finally got it back after all these years. It's amazing that in an era where people publicly record and commodify their good deeds on social media for attention or clicks - this person didn't want to partake in any of that.

So for nearly a decade, someone never forgot what I said on Live 95.9 and quietly spent the next 9 years helping a stranger because they simply wanted to.

I am forever in this stranger's debt because of what they did and they deserve to know just how much this small gesture meant to me.

Watch the videos below to see the thank you and unboxing videos - warning, there are some SLOPPY tears.

#radio #mets #storytime #unboxing ♬ original sound - Megan @meganstoneradio Click here for Part 1: @Megan 25 years ago my classmates destroyed my @New York Mets hat. 10 years ago, I told the story on my morning radio show. Last week, I learned a kind listener never forgot that story even though it’s been 8 years since I last broadcast on Live. Today, a tireless 25-year search has come to a satisfying end because of an extremely kind stranger. I will forever be in your debt. You have no idea what you have done for me. I never met you, but I love you with my whole heart. Thank you… LGM! #choosekindness

The hat they found is in mint condition, which makes it feel like I can start over and make new memories while supporting a team I hope to God makes it to the World Series and wins.

Megan Stone/TSM Megan Stone/TSM loading...

In all, a little kindness goes a long way - and never underestimate the power of radio.

