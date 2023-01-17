CNY Man Dies After Being Pinned By UTV

A 60-year-old Central New York man was killed in a UTV mishap in Oswego County.

According to New York State Police investigators, James Potter was backing-up his UTV on an off-road trail in the town of Richland when he hit a tree, causing the vehicle to rollover and pin him beneath it.

Potter, who is from Mannsville, NY, was transported to Upstate University Hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead. The investigation is continuing, police said.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Ringgold Fire Department and NOCA Ambulance.

