CNY Man Arrested on Charges of Child Sexual Exploitation

A 33 Year Old man from Richfield Springs has been arrested and charged with three counts of promoting the sexual performance of a child, a Class D felony, following an investigation at a residence in Herkimer, according to New York State Police.

Troopers say their investigation started on May 7, 2025, when members of the New York State Police Computer Crimes Unit (CCU) and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at SP Herkimer received a cyber tip that was received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Troopers say they conducted an investigative operation at a residence on North Prospect Street in the village of Herkimer. The investigation led to the September 9th, 2025, arrest of 33-year-old Joseph P. Foder of Richfield Springs in Otsego County.

Foder has been charged with:

• Three counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (Class D felony).

This arrest resulted from evidence received during their investigation which began with information provided by NCMEC, which found that Foder was in possession of child sexual abuse material and distributing child exploitation material over the internet.

Foder was arraigned in Little Falls City Court and remanded on $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond.

If you have any additional information about Foder, tips can be delivered in several ways, including Crime Stoppers.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Herkimer Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]