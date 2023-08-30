CNY Man Accused Of Using Internet To Send, Possess Child Porn
The New York State Police Computer Crime Unit in Troop, Homeland Security Investigations and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force have concluded a joint investigation with the arrest of a Camillus man.
Authorities have charged 53-year-old Raymond Spittler with five counts each of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child and Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child. Both are class D felonies under New York State Law.
A search warrant conducted at his home stemmed from an investigation into transmitting child exploitation material via the internet.
State Police are asking anyone who may have more information regarding Raymond Spittler to please contact State Police at 315-366-6000.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]
Discover Elmira's Gem - Eldridge Park
Look Inside Penn Badgley's Stunning Upstate New York Home
46 Famous Athletes With Ties to the Binghamton Area
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]