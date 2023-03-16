CNY Dad Arrested for Assault, Strangulation After Infant Son is Hospitalized
New York State Police have charged the father of a five-month-old with assault and other charges after the infant had to be hospitalized, and Troopers say the story about how the child suffered the injuries wasn't adding up.
Troopers were notified of the injuries to the infant on Tuesday of this week, as the baby had to be transported to Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital. Police said the explanation given to by the child's parents were inconsistent with his injuries and later determined they were caused by the father, NYSP said in a release about the incident.
They've charged the father, 24-year-old Joseph McIntyre of Phoenix, NY, with felony counts of assault and strangulation, along with a misdemeanor charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
State Police said at last check the baby was listed in stable condition.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]
