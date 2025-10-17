CNY College Football Schedule for Sat, Oct. 18 – Schedule/Scores

Week Eight of the college football season is here and there are some great matchups on tap for the weekend.

The Syracuse University football team will have the support of their home crowd as they look to snap a two game losing streak. The Orange hosts ACC rival the Pittsburgh Panthers at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday night. SU has not played since October 4th when they were defeated by SMU, dropping their record this season to three wins and three losses. Kickoff tomorrow is 7:30 p.m, and the contest airs on ACC Network.

UConn is 4-and-2 and visits Boston College tomorrow at noon. 3-and-3 Army visits Tulane at the same time while Rutgers shares the same record and hosts Number-9 Oregon that night.

In other local gridiron action -

Colgate University plays at Georgetown Saturday at 1 on ESPN. Colgate is 1-1 in the Patriot League and Georgetown is 0-1.

Hamilton College hosts Tufts at 1 p.m. at Steuben Field in Clinton. Tufts is 2-3.

Cortland State, which is undefeated at 3-0 in the Empire 8, will play at Alfred University (1-1, 3-2 overall) at 1 p.m.. Utica University has a bye this weekend and will play at Alfred State University next Saturday. Hartwick is in a bye week and plays Alfred State College next Saturday.

Buffalo State has a bye as they're trying to break a 2-game skid when they play University of Rochester next Saturday at 1 p.m..

Check back later for scores and info.

