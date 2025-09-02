CNY College Football Gets Into Full Swing This Weekend

Central New York's College Football schedule gets into full swing this weekend, after Colgate and Syracuse both suffered losses last weekend.

Colgate jumped out to a 24-7 lead against ranked Monmouth on Friday night but couldn't hold on to victory in the second half, losing their season opener 42-39. Colgate plays at Villanova on Saturday night at 6, before playing at Syracuse next week.

The Orange got off to a difficult start in Georgia losing to Tennessee 45-26. The Orange will play their home opening on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome against UConn at noon. Tickets for Saturday's game are still available at Ticketmaster.

The Utica University Pioneers open their season on Saturday at noon at William and Jefferson College on Washington, PA. Utica's home opener, the annual Believe Bowl benefitting the Believe 271 Foundation, will pit Utica against Rensselaer Saturday, September 13, at Gaetano Stadium at 6 p.m..

Morrisville College opens their football season on the road at Kean University at noon. Cortland hosts #23 Grove City at home at noon on Saturday. Hartwick opens on Saturday at noon at home against Maine Maritime Academy. Meanwhile, Hamilton College opens their season at home on Saturday, September 13, against NESCAC opponent Williams at 1:30 p.m..

High School Football has a full slate of games this Friday and Saturday, and the NFL kicks off on Thursday night as the Eagles host the Cowboys. The pregame show starts on WIBX at 8 p.m..

