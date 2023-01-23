A grade-school student in a Central New York school district will face disciplinary action and undergo a mental health evaluation for a threat he made against the school.

That's according to New York State Police who were notified of the threat on Friday at the Mexico School District in Oswego County. State Police officials say after investigating a verbal threat made by the student, they concluded the child did not have access to firearms, or a plan to follow through on his threat.

Based on information provided by State Police, it does not appear that the child will face any criminal charges. The identity of the student who made by the verbal threat is not being released because of their age, police said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

