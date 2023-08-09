City-Wide Testament to Gardening Coming to Central New York

Lush, green gardens are set to take over an entire city in a few weeks.

Starting September 9, the third annual GreenUtica Garden Tour will transform the area into a city-wide walking/driving phenomenon.

Homes and businesses in Downtown Utica, East Utica, and South Utica neighborhoods are encouraged to put on their best floral displays on that Saturday.

What to expect

Those raring to go on the GreenUtica Garden Tour will need a map to see all the garden clusters. They can be picked up at the Utica Public Library at 303 Genesee Street, Utica or the GreenUtica office at 1641 Genesee Street.

Both locations also serve as starting points for those to begin their tour.

Guests can drive to a starting point and then walk around to soak in the beauty of nature before driving to the next neighborhood.

How to show off your garden

Organizers say interested parties can either call Gina Pearce at (315) 794-4792 or r Mischael McKenna at (315) 790-5500. They can also be respectively emailed at gpearce@greenutica.org or mischael6839@gmail.com.

To register, check out greenutica.org and click on Garden Tour. You can also contact the above numbers to have a form mailed to you.

As a garden stop, we simply ask permission to place a Tour Sign on your lawn, include it on our map, and open your yard to tour attendees on Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 3pm. Some gardeners like to greet tour participants and talk about their gardens. Others simply open their yard to people and let them view on their own.

Participants are also encouraged to rope in their friends and neighbors, or encourage them to support you.

The event runs Saturday, September 9, from 10am to 3 pm ET.

What is GreenUtica?

It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit aimed at beatifying Utica with neat and well manicured gardens, trees and other natural spaces.

The organization used to be called CNY Conservancy and has a 20-year history of looking after Utica's green spaces as well as the flowers aligning Memorial Parkway, or planting trees.

For more information, visit their website.

