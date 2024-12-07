City of Rome Welcomes Fox News Channel Comedian, Host Jimmy Failla

Jimmy Failla, the FOX News Radio Host of FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla on WIBX, wowed the crowd at Rome's Capitol Theatre on Friday night. Hundreds braved the snow and cold to hear Jimmy's incredible wit and his unique behind the scenes take of the last election that will send President Donald Trump back to the White House.

Failla, who drove up from Manhattan Friday morning following his appearance in front of Trump at the FOX News Channel's Patriot Awards Thursday night, to perform in Rome at the historic Capitol Theatre. Following the show, Failla stood for more than an hour talking with fans and taking photos before jumping back in his four wheel drive Bronco - and driving straight back to FOX in mid-town New York to finish the final preparations for his live Saturday night TV show, FOX News Saturday Night with Jimmy Failla which airs on the network at 10 p.m..

Senator Joe Griffo presented Failla with a Rome-Greater Utica gift basket that represented several iconic local products including It's A Utica Thing! Riggie Sauce, Rome's Erie Canal Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Turkey Joints, and more. The basket was provided by the Rome Chamber of Commerce. Earlier, Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon presented WIBX with a NYS Assembly Proclamation saluting their 99th anniversary. The radio station was one of America's early radio stations, signing on December 5, 1925.

Failla's standup comedy was a perfect fit for relatively conservative audience that filled the theatre, with plenty of his act dedicated to interaction with the crowd, and jokes that worked for those interested in politics and those who weren't. Opening acts included national comedians Karen Rontowski (who is performing her Psychic Comedy Show Saturday night at the Tram in Utica), and Mike Connor who came in from Los Angeles to visit family in New York Mills. Much of Failla's act included impromptu questions from the audience that often focused on "inside baseball" from the halls of the FOX News Channel building in Manhattan.

Failla, who's become a regular performer in the Utica-Rome area because of his talk show's affiliation with WIBX, had plenty of tongue-in-cheek local references to the Mohawk Valley. But he became serious when he started talking about the Italian food he's come to love when he visits. Failla said he enjoyed a feast at Utica's Chesterfield at Tavolo on North Genesee Street where he boasted he ate almost everything on the menu. Tavolo served up a sampler platter that included everything from Chicken Riggies and sandwiches to Greens Morelle, Pizza and desserts on Friday afternoon. "The food was world class," said Failla. "We ate everything on the menu."

Portions of the proceeds raised during the show will benefit Tornado Relief for Rome, and Real Men Get Tested for Cancer.

WIBX Brand Manager Megan Stone concluded the evening by proclaiming the close of the Jimmy Failla Show as the official kick-off of WIBX's 100th Anniversary year, which will be celebrated throughout 2025.

