After a two year absence, a family-friendly holiday tradition is making its return to Utica.

Christmas on Main Street returns this Saturday from noon to 5:00 p.m. at Utica's historic Union Station on Main Street. The event has been cancelled each of the last two years due to the pandemic, but Santa and his elves are preparing for the 34th annual event this weekend.

What To Expect?

Get into the holiday spirit wotj Christmas on Main Street and a variety of fun, free activities. Not only can the kids get a picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Clause, and share all the items on their Christmas Wish List, but the event also offers free wagon rides and with free hot chocolate and cookies all day, organizers say.

Plus, you can enjoy LIVE entertainment throughout the day from the Polar Express Players, Mark Bolos, the Butler-Sheehan Academy of Irish Dance, and everyone is invited to join-in on a holiday sing-along with Santa and Company at 4:30.

Enjoy the petting zoo with animals from the Utica Zoo. And, if the real animals are a bit too much for the kids to handle, you can have a pet balloon animal made by the Ziyara Zanies Clowns.

Santa arrives at 12:15.

For details or other information, visit Christmas on Main Street Utica on Facebook.

