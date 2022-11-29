Child, 11, Killed in Crash on State Route 8 in CNY

An eleven-year-old child was ejected and killed in a crash on State Route 8 in Central New York.

That from New York State Police who are still investigating the Monday evening, two-vehicle crash in the Madison County town of Brookfield. Troopers say Abner Padilla of Utica was traveling Southbound on Route 8 shortly before 6:00 p.m. when he crashed into a flatbed town truck that was partially parked in the roadway. The truck had a vehicle on the flatbed and all lights activated, police said.

A passenger in Padilla's vehicle, Nelson Padilla, 11, of Susquehanna, Pennsylvania was a backseat passenger and was ejected from the collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver and another backseat passenger, a nine-year-old child, were not injured.

Scene of crash that killed a child on Rt 8 in Brookfield on November 28, 2022. Photo via New York State Police Scene of crash that killed a child on Rt 8 in Brookfield on November 28, 2022. Photo via New York State Police loading...

Troopers say Abner Padilla showed no signs of impairment at the scene, but say he is an unlicensed driver.

Thus far no tickets have been issued and the investigation is ongoing, troopers said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

5 Things To Know About Adopting a Highway in New York State Here are a few things that you might not know about adopting a highway. Do you need to pick up trash? If so how often? Can you keep the money from the recyclables?

Check Out The Claw-some Lobster Rolls at Lobster Babe From the owners of Rise N' Shine and Loded in Syracuse comes Lobster Babe, a restaurant specializing in none other but lobster rolls, but with a fun and unique twist. I don't think there's many options for that here in Central New York. Here's some of the rolls on the menu.

Buy This Addams Family And Wednesday Northern New York Style Home Is there any sort of connection between the Addams Family and Wednesday to Northern New York? We found a connection, but it'll cost you.

Turning Stone Brings in Bright New Lights for Christmas in 2022 With over 2 million LED lights, 160 illuminated trees, and a massive 50 foot tree in the lobby... Turning Stone has gone above and beyond for their Christmas displays this year.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]