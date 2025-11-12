Chick-fil-A Has Big Plans for 2026 Openings in New York

Chick-fil-A has big plans for New York in 2026 as more openings are being drafted for the New York State Thruway and well beyond.

Several of the newly constructed Thruway rest areas are already featuring the popular Monday thru Saturday Only fast food restaurant - with more to come around the state.

The New Hartford planning board recently confirmed that Chick-fil-A is introducing plans to build a new restaurant inside the At Home Plaza on Commercial Drive in the township. Plans would see an opening coming sometime in 2026.

Chick-fil-A already has 71 locations in New York State including 10, so far, on the Thruway with the closest locations to the Mohawk Valley at the Chittenango and Little Falls rest areas. Another franchise recently opened on Erie Boulevard at Bridge Street in the Syracuse area.

Here are additional locations that are currently on the "coming soon" list throughout the Empire State.

•Hudson Valley

•Brooklyn

•Johnson City

•Latham

•Penfield

•CityGate (Rochester/Brighton)

•West Babylon

•Wallkill

•Bronx: A Chick-fil-A is officially coming to the Bronx.

•East Meadow: A drive-thru focused restaurant is planned for East Meadow.

•Huntington Station: A location is planned for 124 East Jericho Turnpike.

•Jackson Heights: A former Burger King on Northern Boulevard and 69th Street is set to become a Chick-fil-A by the spring of 2025.

•Levittown: A location is slated for 3859 Hempstead Turnpike.

•Rosedale, Queens: A Chick-fil-A was previously announced for this area.

•Sayville Plaza: A new restaurant is planned for Sayville Plaza in Bohemia.

Check here for additional plans by Chick-fil-A.

