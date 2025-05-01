The Chairman of the Herkimer County Legislature, who is currently jailed on a probation violation, has resigned from his position.

Robert Hollum signed a letter on Thursday that was released to the media announcing his resignation from chairmanship for the current term. The move reduces the drama of a special meeting of the Legislature scheduled for tomorrow where legislators were expected to debate and then vote on Hollum's removal, and possibly elect Vice-Chair Peter Campione as Chairman. In his letter, Hollum gave his support to Campione, but did not resign from his legislature seat. Hollum is up for re-election in November, with a possible Republican Primary in June.

"I feel that this move on my part is best for the residents and Legislature to continue to move our County forward," Hollum stated.



Robert Hollum's Difficult Timeline

In January of 2024, Robert Hollum, a Republican District 4 Legislator, was elected as Legislature Chairman by the Herkimer County Legislature.

On Sunday, May 19, 2024, Hollum was arrested in the Village of Ilion on charges of seventh degree possession of a controlled substance and an open container law violation, both misdemeanors.

On September 11, 2024, Hollum was also arrested on a charge of failing to store a firearm safely, according to New York State Police.

In November of 2024, Hollum pleaded guilty to drug charges in exchange for a plea agreement with prosecutors from the Oneida County District Attorney's Office, which came with 30-days house arrest, and three years probation with drug and alcohol conditions. The plea agreement also satisfied the gun charge from September of 2024.

In January of 2025, Hollum was sentenced to 30-days house arrest along with alcohol and drug conditions that he was legally required to follow for a period of three years.

April 25, 2025 - Robert Hollum is charged with violating the terms of his probation, and he was remanded to the Herkimer county Jail and then transferred to the Oneida County Jail without bail, pending his next court appearance on May 9 at 10 a.m. in Village of Ilion Court.

