Central New York Photographer Highlights Hidden Risk with Senior Photo Sessions

It's back to school time in Central New York and for students entering their senior year, it's an extra special time. One of the many traditions a high school senior will experience is the coveted senior photos. One local photographer is ringing the alarm bell when it comes to preparing for those precious moments.

Michael Marrone is a local photographer who offers his services for senior photos and other occasions. He took to social media over the weekend to make parents aware of a disturbing conversation he had with another photographer he was buying some equipment from. The biggest takeaway from his conversation with this individual and subsequent warning was people can be weird, creepy and you need to always be on guard. He also recommends parents always attend their senior's photo shoots.

Marrone recounted the conversation in his post writing,

I went to a studio to check out some backdrops from a retiring photographer (Syracuse area). When he was showing me prints of high school seniors, he was making remarks that would classify him as a pedophile. Talking about their model-like bodies, how he wished they took more clothes off, and how gorgeous the girls were. It was extremely creepy and disturbing!

Marrone reiterated what would have thought to be the obvious and that is to never allow your child to take their clothes off "for a different look." He urges parents to not be so trusting and even if their is a tanktop underneath, that sort of request is never appropriate. It may be that people fall into the trap of the "artistry" of these shoots, but sometimes it's just plain creepy.

Schedules can be busy, especially if you have multiple children, but if you can't accompany your child on their shoot it's important to find another day and time or a different photographer. Michael Marrone Photograpy is still available for sessions and ALWAYS encourages parents or guardians to come along.

