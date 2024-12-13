Central New York Man Arrested by State Police for Manufacturing Multiple Ghost Guns

A 52-year-old Owego man has been charged with multiple felonies following an investigation by the New York State Police. Their investigation uncovered an alleged illegal ghost gun manufacturing operation.

Police say, John M. Standish was arrested on December 10th, 2024, after troopers discovered evidence of illegal firearms while investigating another matter at a residence on Lisle Road in Owego.

Standish is facing a long list of charges, including:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class C felony)

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class D felony)

Criminal Possession of an Assault Weapon in the Third Degree (Class D felony)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Class E felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (misdemeanor)

The state police investigation revealed Standish was using 3D printers to manufacture parts for ghost guns, which are untraceable firearms often assembled without serial numbers. He was also found to be in possession of firearms that were not compliant with the New York SAFE Act, high-capacity magazines, and silencers. Furthermore, State Police say they determined Standish did not have a pistol permit and was not lawfully allowed to possess any firearms.

Standish was arraigned on Friday at the Owego County Correctional Facility Centralized Arraignment. The investigation is ongoing as law enforcement continues to examine the scope of the illegal operation.

Ghost guns have become a growing concern for law enforcement due to their accessibility and lack of regulation. We have seen several crimes committed and even murders. This case underscores the challenges posed by advancing technology in firearm manufacturing and highlights the importance of continued vigilance by law enforcement.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

