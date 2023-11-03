Central New York Fire Station Honors Retired Fire Chief in the Most Heartwarming Way

He may have retired years ago, but the legacy of one local fire chief will now live on forever.

In a meaningful ceremony, one fire station underwent a permanent change to honor a beloved member of their team.

Served for More Than 40 Years

Central Fire Station, located on Bleeker Street in Utica, will now be called by a new name following a unanimous vote by the common council on Wednesday night.

The council overwhelmingly approved of renaming the station after retired Fire Chief Russell "Russ" Brooks.

Brooks commanded Utica's firefighters between 2004 and 2018.

Brooks is also a generational firefighter. His father was a firefighter in Utica, as his is son.

Despite retiring more than five years ago, that didn't stop him from continuing to make a positive impact on his community.

Brooks continued stepping up to help with community outreach efforts, such as standing in front of the station to hand out Thanksgiving feasts to local residents.

Unable to Make the Renaming Ceremony

Brooks couldn't make it to the special event, where Central Fire Station was officially named after him, due to a doctor's appointment.

Those close to the retired chief know he's been battling cancer for years, of which his doctors say was caused by helping his fellow first responders at Ground Zero following the 9/11 terror attacks.

Brooks is one of many firefighters, police officers, and other first responders battling cancer attributed to being exposed to the building dust, smoke and jet fuel at the scene.

Research has found the toxic material contained carcinogens.

Following Brook's diagnosis, the community rallied behind him to show their support.

In the latest move to honor his legacy, the name of the Central Fire Department was officially changed on Thursday.

Sadly, the former fire chief was at a doctor's appointment at the time, but his wife was present at the event.

Marianne Brooks told WKTV her husband is over the moon:

He is extremely honored for Councilman Joe Betrus and the Utica Common Council for naming the central firehouse in his honor—a career he is most thankful for and a city he loves. Thanks to then-mayor Tim Julian, who gave him the opportunity to believe in him and promote him to chief.

While he may have missed this special event, the common council isn't through with the celebrations.

The fire department needs to undergo a makeover to reflect its new name, so an official unveiling ceremony of the building's new lettering is set to take place at a later date.

