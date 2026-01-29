Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Blamed on Incident at New Hartford Home

Officials say it was a carbon monoxide emergency which led to a heavy police and fire presence at a home on Deerpath Drive in New Hartford on Thursday morning, just before 9 a.m..

Witnesses say New Hartford Police and Fire, State Police, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, and National Grid were all at the scene. Ambulances were escorted away from the scene by police, neighbors say.

Currently there's very little information that has been confirmed by authorities at this time.

The Threat of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

When the Upstate New York cold settles in and we button up the house, there’s a hidden danger most people never see coming: carbon monoxide. This colorless, odorless gas can build up when furnaces, fireplaces, and other fuel-burning heaters run nonstop—especially if vents get blocked by snow or ice. The Upstate New York Poison Center notes most carbon monoxide exposures peak in November, December and January, and can send dozens of people to the hospital each winter.

Carbon monoxide poisoning can mimic the flu with headaches, dizziness, nausea, or weakness—and without a detector, you’d never know it’s happening. That’s exactly why the New York State Department of Health urges every home to have working CO alarms and to check them regularly, especially during the cold months.

Install detectors on every floor of your home and near sleeping areas, test them often, and replace batteries twice a year. It’s one of those small, no-nonsense steps that truly can save lives.

