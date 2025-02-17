Candidate for Stefanik’s House Seat Helps Police Capture Wanted Man

One of the people described as being "on the short list" for Republicans in an upcoming special election to fill a seat expected to be vacated by Rep. Elise Stefanik, helped police in Upstate New York capture a man who was wanted by police. Stefanik is in the confirmation process to become President Donald's Trump's Ambassador to the United Nations.

Joe Rutkowski, a Rome, NY businessman who is being considered as a GOP hopeful candidate to replace Stefanik, thought there was something suspicious about a fully masked man who was lingering around at the New Hartford Shopping Center on Saturday. Rutkowski, former military and a retired Pennsylvania Police Officer, was heading to a local barber shop after eating lunch with his wife when he saw the man a second time, just as he allegedly stole two leather jackets from a leather store display located at the shopping center. Rutkowski told WIBX's Keeler Show on Monday he immediately yelled at the guy as he was attempting to escape on a city bus. The man then jumped on the bus as it was leaving and Rutkowski said, that's when his police training kicked in and he began running after the bus. He said the bus stopped and he pulled the man from the bus and a scuffle ensued.

Joe Rutkowski on Keeler Show on WIBX. (Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM)

"This is when I realized I'm no longer the 22-year-old I used to be," said Rutkowski, who said the man then ran off and he was unable to keep up with him. Rutkowski said he immediately called 911 and described the suspect, who police later apprehended. Meanwhile, an eye witness to the incident picked up the leather jackets an returned them to the store. Rutkowski said he was finally getting his haircut in the Gentlemen's Barber Shop when New Hartford Police came in and asked him to step outside. Rutkowski made a positive identification on the guy police had in custody and later, the owner of the leather store, Charlie Celi of Forever Leather, pressed charges.

Charles Green, wants by police. credit New Hartford Police Department

According to New Hartford Police, the suspect was 42-year-old Charles Green. After a brief foot chase by police, Green was apprehended in a neighborhood near the popular shopping center and was taken into custody along Genesee St. It was later determined that Green was wanted by police on two outstanding warrants, an outstanding larceny charge from the New Hartford Police Department and on a parole warrant by The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision - State Parole, as a parole absconder. Green is on parole stemming from an original felony charge of Burglary in the 3rd Degree. At this time Green has been charged with;

1)NYS PL 155.25- Petit Larceny, Class A Misdemeanor.

2) NYS PL 155.25- Petit Larceny, Class A Misdemeanor (Open Warrant)

3) Warrant From NYS Parole-Parole Absconder.

Green was processed at the New Hartford Police Department and transported to the Oneida County Jail where he was turned over to Oneida County Corrections Deputies to be held for arraignment in the Oneida County Centralized Arraignment Part Court. Green remains in custody at this time. Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Listen to Rutkowski's heroic story told on WIBX's Keeler Show YouTube feed on Monday, February 17, 2025.



