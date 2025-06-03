Hazy skies are returning to New York and will stick around over the next few days.

Canada is currently battling nearly 175 fires, with about 90 of them deemed "out of control," according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center.

In all, about a million acres of land are on fire.

Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On Large Swath Of Eastern U.S. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images loading...

These fires are producing another massive smoke plume that is going to cause some issues across the United States.

3,000 Mile Canadian Smoke Plume Heading for the East Coast

All of New York, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts will have smoky skies starting today, June 3.

"The smoke may dim the sun and create colorful sunrises and sunsets," the National Weather Service advised.

Where the smoke is the thickest, it is reaching the surface at times, slightly reducing visibilities, and creating a campfire smell. The smoke will also create air quality issues at times, mainly for sensitive groups.

Currently, the East Coast is not included in air quality alerts. Right now, alerts have been issued for parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes.

Forecast models show the smoke will mostly remain high in the atmosphere, meaning it's unlikely to cause breathing issues or be detectable by smell.

Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On Large Swath Of Eastern U.S. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images loading...

The good news is, this latest bout of smoke will not be like what we experienced during the summer of 2023, which degraded air quality and made the outdoors smell like a campfire for several days.

How Long Will the Canadian Wildfire Smoke Stick around in New York?

Westerly winds high in the atmosphere are helping to push the smoke eastward.

Current predictions say the smoke will stick around to at least midweek. While the smoke will mostly stick to the skies, there is a possibility of it dropping to ground level around Wednesday into Thursday.

The smoke will also coincide with hotter-than-normal temperatures, with Central New York likely to see the mercury hit 90 degrees on Wednesday.

Keeping Yourself Safe from Wildfire Smoke

The United States Environmental Protection Agency is urging the public to take extra precautions to protect their health while the wildfire smoke is over the state.

Fine particles and gases are mixed into the smoke, which may cause "burning eyes, runny nose, and illnesses such as bronchitis."

Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On Large Swath Of Eastern U.S. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images loading...

The microscopic particles can also impact those with chronic heart and lung disease.

To best protect yourself, residents should do the following:

Keep windows and doors closed

Use fans and air conditioning to cool your house

Use an air purifier, if you have one

Wear respirator masks, like an N95, outdoors

Avoid strenuous activity outdoors

Open windows and doors when air quality improves to air out your home Run exhaust fans in kitchen and bathrooms when air quality improves



This report will be updated if conditions change.

