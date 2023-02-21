While investigating an unrelated incident at home in a Central New York town, state troopers rescued a chocolate lab that they believe had likely been locked up for months.

NYSP officials say they were at this particular residence in West Monroe after a request for assistance from Oswego County Probation Officers. While at the home on Potter Road, troopers checked inside a rear building that was separate from the house. Inside, they found a six or seven-year-old chocolate lab in a room filled with feces and urine. And, as you can see from the included photos, the dog named 'Chance' were severely emaciated and had been given food or water for quite some time.

Troopers say 38-year-old Bryon D. Phillips was charged with felony level Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, police said. And, while Phillips was issued an appearance ticket and released, 'Chance' was not.

NY State Troopers rescued several neglected and emaciated chocolate lab 'Chance' from home in West Monroe (photo via NYSP) NY State Troopers rescued several neglected and emaciated chocolate lab 'Chance' from home in West Monroe (photo via NYSP) loading...

Authorities immediately seized the dog and brought him to Highland Animal Hospital in Central Square for treatment of several medical issues. It's estimated the dog was approximately 30-pounds underweight.

The good news, though, is that officials say with the care from veterinary doctors along with the help of New Day Animal Rescue, they believe Chance will make a full recovery and be 'adopted into a forever home', police said.

Phillips is set to appear in court on March 1, officials said.

Meanwhile, many Central New Yorkers may recall a case earlier this month involving animal abandonment in Herkimer County. In that case, a dog named Miracle, was dropped off after hours at the humane society and would later be hit by a car, officials said. The former owner of Miracle appeared in town court on Tuesday to face animal abandonment charges and pleaded not guilty.

West Monroe is locate approximately 21 miles northeast of Syracuse.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

