Oneida County Businessman Denounces Local GOP Committee

Mohawk Valley businessman Joe Rutkowski denounced the Oneida County Republican Committee and its Chairman Ken Roser for what he calls policies and actions that are un-democratic.

Rutkowski, whose family owns Mohawk Valley Materials, said the actions of Roser and the changing of the bylaws that eliminate open discussion and Democracy have gone so far off the rails, that he no longer is willing to donate money to the Committee. Rutkowski and his wife are the top donors to the committee over the last year and he said, "I don't want my money being spent this way." He was referring to events held at a Roser-owned banquet facility as well as advertising that was promised that might not have run.

Rutkowski also referenced the latest bylaws vote that eliminated Roberts Rules as part of the committee by-laws.

In New York, "Robert's Rules" refers to Robert's Rules of Order which is a manual of parliamentary procedure used to guide meetings. It provides a framework for deliberation that ensures a single topic is discussed at a time, gives members the right to participate, and guides how a group makes decisions efficiently and fairly. These rules are used by various organizations and government bodies in New York, including community boards and assemblies, to ensure meetings are orderly, according to Cornell University.

"Why would you get rid of those rules," Rutkowski asked, unless one was trying to prevent the Democratic process from happening?

Rutkowski said he will no longer give money to the Oneida County Republican Committee and that he will now give directly to the campaigns of candidates who are moving Oneida County and the region forward.

Listen to the complete interview here on the Keeler Show's YouTube page.

