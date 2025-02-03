Mark your calendars because New York's burn ban is around the corner.

Even though we've been having a super soggy winter, the threat of spring wildfires is very real. New York only recently ended its drought watches, which encompassed the entire state.

The intensely dry conditions helped spark several severe brush fires that damaged thousands of acres across the Empire State.

Also, around this time last year happened to be the first of several rare winter wildfires.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced that its annual spring burn ban will be back in effect starting March 16 and will last for roughly two months.

Burn bans have been periodically put in effect since 2009.

Until May 14, residents may not burn brush due to the continued increased risk of wildfires.

The DEC warned:

Open burning of debris is the single-largest cause of spring wildfires in New York State. When temperatures warm and the past fall's debris and leaves dry out, wildfires can start and spread easily, further fueled by winds and a lack of green vegetation.

Mountain Fire Forces Evacuations And Threatens Homes In Southern California Mario Tama/Getty Images loading...

The state does allow for some exceptions and they are as follows:

Campfires, small cooking fires, or any other outdoor fire less than 3 feet in height and 4 feet in length, width, or diameter.

Ceremonial or celebratory bonfires, including the disposal of flags or religious items if it is not otherwise prohibited by law or regulation

Open fires to control the spread of invasive species are allowed with case-by-case approval from DEC.

Prescribed burns, such as the burning of forest land to achieve a vegetative or wildlife management goal, can be performed, but only in accordance with DEC regulations.

Park Fire Burns Thousands Of Acres In Northern California After Man Charged With Arson David McNew/Getty Images loading...

If your planned fire doesn't fit these regulations, it is best to check with the DEC to ensure you are in compliance.

What Is Prohibited from Burning During NY Burn Ban

Burning refuse, trash, tires, and other solid wastes. This includes burning trash, which is illegal.

Burning loose leaves or leaf piles.

Burning pressure or chemically treated wood, painted or stained wood, or composite wood such as plywood and particle board.

Burning large piles of brush collected from local residents at town or county transfer sites.

Those with planned burns that meet the exceptions must obtain a burning permit from the DEC.

It should be noted Central New York is considered a "Fire Town" under the Environmental Conservation Law, which means a permit is required.

Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, and Oneida County are all designated Fire Towns by the ECL, which means additional restrictions and requirements may apply due to favorable wildfire conditions.

Park Fire Burns Thousands Of Acres In Northern California After Man Charged With Arson David McNew/Getty Images loading...

This may include not burning on windy days, where gusts can pick up burning debris and deposit it on dry, grassy, or wooded areas.

Those who violate the New York burn ban may be subjected to a minimum fine of $500 for the first offense, as well as criminal and civil penalties.

The DEC also encourages residents if they see a wildfire to report it immediately by calling 1-833-NYS-RANGERS (1-833-697-7264).

