Building Collapse at Longtime Business in Barneveld; No Injuries Reported

This winter seems to be relentless and has taken a toll on many residents and business owners. A commercial building in the Mapledale Business District in Barneveld suffered a structural collapse Tuesday evening, prompting a swift emergency response.

According to the Barneveld Fire Department, calls reporting the collapse at Hud-Son Forest Equipment on State Route 12 in Barneveld came in at around 6:16 p.m. from the Town of Trenton Highway crews.

Barneveld Fire Department via Facebook Barneveld Fire Department via Facebook loading...

Upon arrival, first responders discovered a 60-by-120-foot building had caved in, with an active propane leak at the scene. Firefighters from Barneveld Engine 1 were immediately assigned to shut off utilities and assess for further hazards.

The damage was contained to the company’s shipping and receiving building, while the rest of the facility remained intact. Officials with the Fire Department say, "Our thoughts are with the Hudon family during this difficult time." The statement also thanked the Hudon's, noting the family’s longstanding support of the department.

Barneveld Fire Department via Facebook Barneveld Fire Department via Facebook loading...

Crews operated at the scene for approximately 30 minutes before turning it over to building management. Barneveld FD responded with Engine 1, Rescue 1, Squad 1, and 13 members under the command of Chief Kevin Kalk.

No injuries were reported, and officials have not yet determined the cause of the collapse. It was just the other day, the Insight Dairy, LLC in Little Falls experienced a devastating roof collapse that claimed the life of several farm animals. Another huge manufacturing plant, International Wire in Williamstown, also experienced a devastating collapse.

